10 apps that use technology to improve productivity

Hallie King, News Editor

Productive – Habit Tracker: 5 star reviews

With “smart reminders, motivational stats and an easy-to-navigate interface,” Productive offers an outlet to track your habits, set reminders and stay on track with your goals in the palm of your hand.

Personal Growth and Success: 5 star reviews

“Improve your life and become the successful person you want to be, build a solid foundation of self-confidence and achieve happiness as a result of your efforts” with the Personal Growth and Success app, which offers lessons created to improve quality of life.

Productivity – Day Planner/Productive Task Manager: 4.5 star reviews

Allow Productivity to help you with a “‘get things done’ system” for planning, motivation and goal setting in an attainable manner.

Focus Zen – Be More Productive: 4.5 star reviews

Custom-made audio clips formulated to aid concentration make Focus Zen the study tool for anyone who needs “sound engineered audios to boost your focus.”

Gamma Waves: 4.5 star reviews

The natural brain waves we create during times of concentration and awareness are mimiced with Gamma Waves, which “allows you to recreate that sound and that neural oscillation, helping you concentrate more.”

StudyBlue: 4.5 star reviews

“The StudyBlue app is like getting magical powers to transform everything from a music festival bathroom line to boring bus/train/plane trips into productive study time” — and that says it all.

My Study Life – School Planner: 4.5 star reviews

Keep up with daily- and weekly-changing schedules by tracking tasks, organizing exams and managing classes with notifications and reminders for upcoming tasks.

Class Manager – Homework Organizer and Planner: 4.5 star reviews

Avoid the possibility of overdue homework assignments by entering all classes and coursework; then, get homework help and keep all your assignments organized in one convenient summary.

Grade Calculator Plus: 4 star reviews

The times of stressing out over grading outcomes is over thanks to Grade Calculator Plus, which organizes your grades, displays grading weights and calculates potential grades for future outcomes.

Google Keep – Notes and lists: 3.5 star reviews – Keep your notes and reminders organized with labels and colors on all compatible devices.

Reviews and product information recieved from the Apple App Store.