‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY: Justin ‘J Cole’ Coleman has his time to shine for the Bulldogs

Number one high school player in the state of Alabama. Four star recruit Wenonah standout. University of Alabama standout. All of these phrases come to mind when one first hears about redshirt junior Justin Coleman. Throughout his high school and part of his college career, Coleman has distinguished himself as one of the most decorated players in the state of Alabama.

Coleman decided to transfer from the SEC powerhouse Alabama to bring his talents to his hometown, Birmingham, at Samford. He said he was motivated to come to Samford because the coaching staff “expressed their loyalty” to him in a way that he “has not seen before.” It was vital for him to be able to trust the staff, which had been proven to him before Coleman stepped foot on campus.

Being the family oriented individual he is, Coleman said he wanted to continue his education and basketball career surrounded by his family.

“Throughout the transferring process, I just wanted to be closer to my little brother,” he said. Coleman’s brother is 4 years old and was recently diagnosed with cancer. Coleman said his little brother and his grandparents are his biggest influences in his life.

“My faith has grown tremendously since deciding to transfer schools,” Coleman said. “Transferring wasn’t easy so I decided to trust God in every decision and in everyday life.”

The shooting guard said he has enjoyed his time being back in the city he loves so much. Coleman said that being from Birmingham played a major role in his decision to choose Samford. He received interest from other schools such as Georgia State, Murray State and Northern Kentucky.

“It’s a great feeling being able to play in my hometown,” Coleman said. “I can start a legacy here. I’ve been playing this game for about 15 years and don’t regret it one bit. Once I realized that it was more than a game to me, I knew I was in it for the long run.”

Coleman said he wants to continue pursuing basketball after his collegiate career is done.

“Five years from now, I see myself playing professionally at the highest level, as well as pursuing a stronger relationship with God,” Coleman said.

Since transferring from Alabama to Samford, Coleman has allowed God to fully take control of his life and guide him onto the right path.

Athletes understand what a time commit their sport will become. They understand having to sacrifice time away from friends, family and even sometimes their studies in order to practice or make a game. Some athletes, however, fall so victim to this system of consumption within their sport that they lose sight of themselves. They do this by thinking that they would be absolutely nothing without their sport in their lives. However, Coleman is not one of these cases.

Although basketball has been a major focus in his life, there is more than what meets the eye when it comes to the young athlete. If basketball weren’t in the picture, Coleman said that he would redirect his focus toward his educations and “inspiring the youth of today.” While his focus would change, his passion and competitive nature would not. When he’s not on the court, Coleman enjoys reading books, learning new craft, and continuing to motivate the youth.

When asking about Coleman, Senior center Wyatt Walker had plenty of praise for Coleman. Walker described the guard as “the hardest worker he has ever seen.” Senior forward/center Eric Adams seconds this comment, stating that Coleman “always pushes everyone to go harder in practice.” Wyatt also praised Coleman about leaving everything he has on the court.

“He’s an animal on the court,” said senior point guard Christen Cunningham. “He always bring great energy to the game.”

“He always gives 100 percent,” said Walker. “He just wants to compete and win at everything he does. Always looking to crush his opponent.” (He’s) the best teammate you could ask for. “He’s very level headed. Just a great guy to be around.”

Off the court, he described Coleman as a positive, laid back person. “Justin is a great person off the court,” said Cunningham, “He’s always puts the team first. Always trying to help someone out.”

The Samford Bulldogs will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Nov. 16 at 7p.m.

Joi Moore, Staff Writer