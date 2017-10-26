5 haunted attractions near you

If you’re looking for an adventure or a thrilling way to spend Halloween, check out one of these five haunted attractions close to Samford’s campus.

1: Insanitarium: 5320 Miles Spring Rd, Pinson, Alabama

Only 36 minutes away from campus, Insanitarium allows visitors to explore a haunted hospital. General admission is $15 or $30 if you want to go straight to the front of the line.

Visit insanitariumhaunt.com for tickets

2: Sloss Fright Furnace: 20 32nd St. North, Birmingham, Alabama

A crowd favorite, Sloss Fright Furnace is only 15 minutes away from campus.

General admission is $20 from Sunday to Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday while VIP tickets are $35 on every night.

Tickets are available to frightfurnace.com.

3: Atrox Factory: 8404 Parkway Dr, Leeds, Alabama

Billed as an “industrial strength horror” experience, the haunted factory is 29 minutes away from campus. Atrox tickets are $20 for general admission and $40 for VIP tickets.

Go to atroxfactory.com for tickets.

4: Spook Trail Maze of Monsters and Mayhem: 17327 Hwy 269, Quinton, Alabama

A longer distance of 41 minutes away from campus, the Spook Trail Maze of Monsters and Mayhem is a charitable horror experience. General admission is $15 but will be waived to $10 with the donation of a canned food item to benefit the hungry of Alabama.

Visit spooktrail.com for more information.

5: Warehouse 31: 3150 Lee Street, Pelham, Alabama

Only 23 minutes from campus, Warehouse 31 is a 30,000 square foot horror experience set in a haunted warehouse.

General admission is $15.96 while VIP tickets are $49.95 and include a fast pass to the front of the line, a 3D experience, preferred seating in the movie experience, a free beverage, a free popcorn, and five carnival game tickets.

Visit warehouse31.com to purchase tickets.

Here is a map of five haunted attractions near you: https://drive.google.com/open?id=19BITNvF0yuMTaNShHiVfz3VOP8Q&usp=sharing