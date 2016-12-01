Alumni Perspectives: Bringing awareness to adoption in the U.S.

Tate Holcombe, Columnist

A little over 23 years ago, my parents made one of the hardest choices parents can make—they put me up for adoption. I was lucky enough to be adopted into a truly wonderful family in Georgia just three months after I was born.

When I tell people that I am adopted, the first question I get asked is “What country were you adopted from?” The only problem is that I was born in Duluth, Ga.

Of the approximate 150,000 adoptions in the United States every year, about 14 percent are from other countries. However, in the minds of many Americans, international adoptions make up the majority of adoptions. There is very little focus on the 65,000 private adoptions handled by adoption agencies each year, but I would argue that they are some of the most important.

In a large number of cases, such as my own, birth parents are unable to take care of their children due to either a medical condition or a disability. For my parents, it was because they were both deaf.

Even though domestic adoption is the most widespread adoption in the United States, too many negative stereotypes of birth mothers remain in circulation.

The most damaging stereotypes portray birth mothers heartlessly “giving up” their children. In reality, most of them, like my birth mother, have made the most selfless and loving choice that a mother can make.

Those women make an incredible sacrifice for the betterment of their children, one for which there is very little societal support.

Of course, there is also the seemingly scary price tag that comes with adopting a child, even though the costs of a domestic adoption are often far below that of adopting from other countries such as China or Ethiopia.

In addition, many families who consider adoption also consider assisted reproduction such as surrogacy, which can at times cost up to three times what a domestic adoption costs.

Despite the misunderstandings and stereotypes surrounding domestic adoption, it has undergone a slow but steady renewal over the last generation.

Adopting parents, once resigned to a lengthy wait through a local adoption agency, now have more options with private agencies and the public foster care system.

Parents who are expecting a child, who once upon a time were shamed and nearly entirely shut out of adoption decisions, have now become far more involved in the adoption process.

Independent adoptions like my own have vastly increased in number and, by most statistics, now represent the majority of domestic adoptions. With the growth of technology and communication abilities, connecting like-minded families looking to adopt and birth parents who have made the choice to put up for adoption has never been faster or easier.

As an adopted child, I am eternally grateful for both my birth parents and the parents who adopted me.

There are thousands of people out there just like me who are so thankful that we have the chance to live because two families made a truly remarkable decision.

November is Adoption Awareness Month, and those of us who have gone through the adoption process owe it to those waiting to be adopted to tell our stories and raise awareness of the truths of domestic adoption.

I am one of the lucky ones. This November, I can only hope to share my stories so that other children might also get that opportunity.

Holcombe is a journalism and mass communication major from the Class of 2015