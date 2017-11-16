Alumni awarded at the annual ‘the Beesons’ last Friday

Last Friday night, alumni and major donors gathered in Seibert gym for the annual candlelight dinner, the Beesons. The ceremony, which dates back 151 years, is a staple in the Samford homecoming tradition. The college celebrated the return of Howard’s first president, Samuel Sterling Sherman, in conjunction with the spring commencement activities. This tradition continued until the 1990s, when the ceremony became too large for the university and was changed to a reception in the fall during homecoming. In 2003, university officials brought back the candlelight dinner to create an opportunity to formally recognize alumni. It was here when the most prestigious awards given by Samford were first bestowed. The award categories are Humanitarian of the Year, Outstanding Young Alumna and Alumnus of the Year.

Whilst two of the award recipients, Jade and Shellah Acker, were unable to attend, four others were recognized on stage. The Ackers, who founded Refuge and Hope International, a ministry in Uganda, were recognized for their humanitarian efforts on campus over the summer. In addition to the Ackers, Amy Jo Osborn was awarded for her humanitarian work. Osborn is cofounder and president of Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer, an organization that assists children across the country suffering from pediatric cancer. Osborn lost her own infant son to an aggressive form of cancer, after nine weeks of life.

The Outstanding Young Alumna award, which is given for professional achievement and involvement with Samford, was awarded to Lauren Lunceford Dennam. Dennam is an elementary school teacher in Vestavia Hills, Alabama Dennam has been traveling to Uganda over the past five years to invest in orphaned and neglected children. Dennam continues to be involved with the Orlean Beeson School of Education through volunteer roles.

The final award, Alumnus of the Year, is given to individuals who have excelled in their professional careers, church and community involvement and financial support to Samford. The award was given to two alumni for their achievement. Joel Brooks, a graduate of the Beeson School of Divinity and founding pastor of Redeemer Community Church in Birmingham, was given this prestigious award. Brooks began his career by starting the University Christian Fellowship at Mountain Brook Community Church. Also recognized for his achievement was Stephen Dillard, the 30th Chief Judge of the Georgia Court of Appeals. Dillard received a degree in pre-law history from Samford, before attending the Mississippi College School of Law.

The ceremony concluded with a special message from university President Andrew Westmoreland, in which he ensured alumni that Samford is heading in the right direction and into a “new era of development.”

Daniel Dodson, Staff Writer