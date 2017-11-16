Annual Hanging of the Green ceremony canceled due to Reid Chapel renovations

The Hanging of the Green ceremony will not return to campus this year due to construction at Reid Chapel, according to members of the Office of Spiritual Life.

“With Reid Chapel closed, there is no other place on campus to hang greenery. Hodges Chapel is far too small for a service of this size and the Wright Center is unavailable due to previously scheduled programs involving external vendors,” said Matthew Kerlin, assistant vice president of student development and university minister.

Reid Chapel is currently undergoing renovations to upgrade HVAC systems, repair plaster, refinish pews, repair the steeple and upgrade the sound system according to a university statement.

Hanging of the Green is a worship service that uses decorations as a visual of the Christmas story and has been held on campus since 1980. The event consists of decorating the chapel with garland, a lighting of the Christmas tree and musical performances from the University Chorale and Bells of Buchanan. It traditionally is led by a group of senior honorees. Former director of ministries, Ginny Bridges Ireland, began the tradition to commemorate the start of the Christmas season after Thanksgiving.

Students expressed disapproval of the decision to not hold the service this year and felt there could have been better options.

“It sucks because it’s a tradition and so many people look forward to it,” sophomore political science major Kiarra Broadnax said. “Alumni come back for it and they could have easily found a new location.”

However, a new location is not feasible for the event because of the intricacy of the greenery. Additionally, the usual backup location, the Wright Center, will already be occupied.

Hanging of the Green is scheduled to return next year once renovations on Reid Chapel are complete. For now, university faculty members encourage students to attend other holiday-themed activities on campus.

“There are a variety of other wonderful Christmas events happening on campus,” said April Robinson, minister to students in the Office of Spiritual Life.

Lighting of the Way will still take place the week following Thanksgiving on Nov 30.

Daniel Dodson, News Writer