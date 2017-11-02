Box office is set to be a hit this November

As Thanksgiving approaches, this November is set to have a good box office lineup. Here are five of those movies hitting box offices this month:

My Friend Dahmer : Nov. 3 – Rated R. This is a biographical film based on the serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer’s life growing up. Ross Lynch who got his start from Disney Channel’s Austin and Ally stars as Dahmer.

Thor Ragnarok : Nov. 3 – PG-13. Thor finds himself imprisoned and fighting in a gladiator-like game against the Hulk. Can he save still save Asgard?

Murder on the Orient Express : Nov. 10 – PG-13. Based on the book by the same name, a train ride through Europe turns deadly when a murder is investigated by a detective named Poirot. Who is the murderer? Bonus Points: Johnny Depp stars in this movie.

Justice League : Nov. 17 – PG-13. Bruce Wayne (Batman) and Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) work together to create a team that can protect the planet from an enemy bigger than themselves. They enlist the help of Cyborg, Aquaman, and the Flash. P.S. is Superman still alive?