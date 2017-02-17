BSU to host ‘business and burgers’

Sam Chandler, Managing Editor

The Black Student Union will host its inaugural Business and Burgers event on Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. in Harry’s Coffee House. The free event will feature hamburgers catered by Sodexo and a presentation by Dora Ditchfield, director of Samford’s Career Development Center.

BSU President Robyn Thomas said Ditchfield spoke at one of the union’s meetings last semester. The speec went so well, Thomas said, that BSU wanted to bring Ditchfield back for another engagement.

“She’s going to do this great presentation on how to really prepare yourself for interviews and how to make yourself seem presentable and professional,” said Thomas, a senior exercise science major.

Although the burgers will start being served at 6, Thomas said Ditchfield won’t begin speaking until 6:15 or 6:20. Everyone, she said, is encouraged to stick around for the presentation.

“It’s so much useful information that applies to everyone,” Thomas said. “That’s the goal of it, just to draw people in and get them to really get into it.”

Thomas said Monday’s gathering aligns with one of her organization’s key initiatives, which is to create networks with different parts of the campus body.

Business and Burgers is not the only BSU event next week that will help it accomplish that mission.

In fact, it’s the first of many.

Feb. 20-24 is BSU Week, and the organization has activities planned each night. It will host a Family Feud night on Tuesday, a tailgate prior to the men’s basketball game on Wednesday, a step show on Thursday and an end of the week party on Friday.

Even though BSU has hosted individual events in the past, Thomas said this will be Samford’s first BSU Week. The timing is intentional, Thomas said, as February is Black History Month.

“The week is just full of fun events to bring in all different areas of campus,” Thomas said. “It’s just like, ‘Hey, Black Student Union isn’t just for black people. We have fun. Come join us in our fun.’”