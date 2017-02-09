Bulldogs confident entering critical three-game road stretch

Brittany Stevens, Sports Writer

Last week, the Samford men’s basketball team took on Western Carolina and UNC-Greensboro in the Pete Hanna Center. With 23 points, junior forward Alex Thompson helped lead the Bulldogs to a 19-point victory over the Catamounts on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three-point shooting by Thompson, who was 6 for 9 from behind the arc, and the ball distribution from point guards Christen Cunningham and Josh Sharkey overwhelmed Western Carolina’s defensive efforts. Both Cunningham and Sharkey finished the game with seven assists. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Bulldogs suffered a six-point loss to UNCG in a close-fought battle. There were 18 lead changes throughout the game, but an 11-0 run with eight minutes left in regulation propelled the Spartans to victory.

This week, the Bulldogs are heading east to face Wofford, Furman and ETSU in a three-game road stretch that will play a huge role in determining Samford’s seeding at this year’s Southern Conference Tournament. At 6-5 in the league, Samford hopes to sweep all three away games.

Junior guard Demetrius Denzel-Dyson said he is confident in his team’s chances to win. They are one of the most offensively talented teams in the league with center Wyatt Walker in the paint, Cunningham and Sharkey in the backcourt, and sharpshooters like Thompson, Triston Chambers and Denzel-Dyson on the perimeter. According to Denzel-Dyson, as long as the Bulldogs play as a team and maintain their focus and effort, they will have success on the road.

The Bulldogs will take on the Wofford Terriers for the second time this season tonight at 6 p.m (CST). When the two teams met in the Pete Hanna Center last month, the ‘Dogs overcame the Terriers by only two points in double overtime—thanks to a last second tip-in basket by Walker.

According to Walker, a key to beating the Terriers a second time will be “pressuring Wofford’s shooters, Fletcher McGee and Eric Garcia, at the top of the zone to prevent them from heating up behind the arc.”

Many anticipate Thursday’s rematch against the Terriers to once again come down to the wire.

Later in the week, Samford will take on the two top teams in the SoCon, Furman and ETSU, for a second time.

Although the Bulldogs did not manage to upset either team in the first half of conference play, they remain confident about their chances to win on the road. According to Walker, the team avoids getting caught up in the SoCon rankings because winning games at this point in the season “comes down to competing and who wants it more.”

Samford will play Furman on Saturday, Feb. 11, and ETSU on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Each of the Bulldogs’ upcoming road contests can be streamed live on ESPN3 or listened to on 99.1 The Game.