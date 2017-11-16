Bulldogs Dominate ETSU 42-7 at Homecoming

On a fall, Saturday afternoon that saw Seibert Stadium and the entire campus of Samford University packed with generations of Bulldogs fans for Homecoming Weekend 2017, the Samford Bulldogs looked to come out with a great performance against conference rival East Tennessee State University. Coming off an impressive win last week on the road against Mercer, Samford came into this game with the memory of the tough loss they suffered last year late in the season at the hands of ETSU. The final score was 15-14 with ETSU kicking a last second field goal to win the game for the Bucs.
This year was a different narrative for the Bulldogs as Samford dominated on both sides of the ball throughout the entire game. The Bulldogs began the scoring early in the game, as junior quarterback Devlin Hodges found freshman receiver Montrell Washington for a five yard touchdown score to set the score at 7-0 Samford with 3:43 left to lay in the first quarter. Hodges had another productive game through the air, completing 20 of 32 passes for 261 yards to go along with four touchdown throws.
“Everyone on all phases of the ball played great,” said Hodges. “We got up on top of them real quick. It’s great to get that big win on homecoming.”
Washington caught three passes for 19 yards and a single touchdown on the day. With 48 seconds left to go in the opening quarter, Hodges found junior tight end Clarke Miller for a 5-yard touchdown score to give Samford the lead 14-0. Miller caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown score in the game.
ETSU’s junior quarterback Austin Herink found senior running back Falon Lee for a short touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7 in favor of the Bulldogs with 12:05 left to go in the second quarter. From there on, it would be all Samford for the rest of both the first half, and the game as well.
Hodges connected with freshman receiver Jai’Rus Creamer for a long, 75 yard touchdown strike to put the Bulldogs up 21-7 with 11:55 left in the second quarter. Head coach Chris Hatcher had some encouraging things to say on his true freshman receiver.
“We had a lot of guys step up today that I’m really proud of, but one I really like to point out is Jai Creamer,” said Hatcher. “He’s had back-to-back weeks for us and he’s a guy we moved around a lot and he made some big plays today and I’m really pleased with him.”
Hodges would add one more touchdown throw before the half, connecting with junior receiver Andrew Harris on a 10-yard score that put Samford up 28-7 with 6:37 left to play in the half. Then, it was the defense that put points on the board for the Bulldogs, as junior safety Christian Stark intercepted Herink’s pass and took it 28 yards to the end zone, setting the score at a solid 35-7 lead in favor of Samford with 5:43 left to play before halftime. This was Stark’s first interception of the year.
“It’s a lot of confidence and swag but the biggest thing about our defense is it doesn’t matter who you put out there,” said Stark. “Those 11 at that time on the field will dominate. We’re just confident and we know that we’re better than the other side of the ball at that time.”
The only scoring in the second half from either team was from Samford’s junior running back Treyvon Paulk, who scampered into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown with 2:19 left to play in the game, setting the score at 42-7 in favor of the Bulldogs, which is what the scoreboard would show as the clock hit triple zeros. Overall, Samford’s offensive and defensive units excelled in the game. Samford’s offense was able to gain 349 total yards (261 through the air, 88 on the ground). Samford’s defense turned in another stalwart performance, allowing only 211 yards to the Buc’s offenses.
“What another outstanding performance that they put on today,” said Hatcher referring to his team’s defensive performance. “Those guys are ball hawking machines over there and it’s really fun to watch them play with the type of energy they play with each and every Saturday. Offensively, that group played about as efficient as I’ve seen them play all season especially in the first half. It’s good to get back on that winning track at home and I’m just real proud of the football team and what they stand for. Today was a huge win for us.”With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 7-3, 5-2 SoCon, while ETSU’s record is now 4-6, 2-5 SoCon.
Samford is set to host a tough conference matchup next weekend, as the 7-3 Furman Paladins will visit Seibert Stadium. The game is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. This will be the last regular season game as well as senior night for the Bulldogs.
Collin Reese, Staff Writer
