Bulldogs now #8 in nation after big win against Wofford

The Samford Bulldogs were able to pull out a much-needed upset against the fifth ranked Wofford Terriers in a knock-down, drag-out game in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Samford’s kicker Jordan Weaver was able to score a field goal with less than two minutes to go and get a defensive stop of the last play of the game to help move Samford in the top 10 in the nation for the first time since 1993.
Reigning FCS Offensive Player of the year Devlin Hodges came through in a big way for the Bulldogs as he went 37-54 for 447 yards and three touchdowns. He was also the recipient of the SoCon offensive player of the week award.
“There’s no doubt when the offense is clicking it’s just a lot of fun,” said quarterback Hodges. “With this also being a SoCon matchup and getting a win, a lot of momentum can be carried with that but we got enjoy it tonight, enjoy it a little bit tomorrow, but come Monday we got to get ready for our next opponent.”
Hodges was able to find his receivers junior Kelvin McKnight and sophomore Chris Shelling often as each had 11 receptions and a touchdown apiece as McKnight caught 170 yards and Shelling caught 141 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior cornerback Omari Williams was able to make some big plays making nine tackles, breaking up two passes and making the game sealing interception with six seconds left to go in the game. He was also named the SoCon defensive player of the week.
“This was a big win,” said cornerback Williams. “We needed this one to come back up in the conference and make sure we get a playoff spot and we’re celebrating this like it’s a big win because every win is a big win. A lot of momentum and a lot of confidence (has been) built from this game and for the rest of season we know what we’re capable of so we just got to stay up and keep going forward.
The Bulldogs are now 5-2 and the No. 8 ranked team in the nation. Their next game will be home at Seibert Stadium against conference rival Chattanooga. The game will start at 2p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN and can be heard on 99.1 The Game.
