Business School Rite of Passage held in Pete Hanna Center

Daniel Dodson, Staff Writer

The Rite of Passage Ceremony, an annual event to formally recognize students admitted into the Brock School of Business, took place on Sept. 29.

“It’s a formal event that signals their entrance into the school of business,” said Assistant Dean of Academic Programs Barbara Cartledge.

The Rite of Passage occurs on Family Weekend each year and recognizes students who are admitted from the previous fall, spring and summer.This professional procession into the business school is similar to nurse pinning or a white coat ceremony at the pharmacy school, said Cartledge.

The students who take part in the ceremony are usually juniors who have completed all their prerequisite courses and are now beginning the final path of their college career. About 150 students were recognized this year, with each student’s names being read aloud.

“We really needed to recognize students, so in a combined effort found a way to formally recognize students,” said Cartledge.

This year’s presentation featured three speakers talking about the past, present and future of the school.

Cartledge began planning the events in 2009 before the the inaugural Rite of Passage ceremony took place in Reid Chapel in 2011. Due to the increased size of the business school, this year was the first year the ceremony took place in the Pete Hanna Center.

“We are at a growth rate of around 54 percent since 2012 and fully expect even more students next year,” said Cartledge.