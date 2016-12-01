Christmas at Alabama Theatre

Hannah Garrett, Features Editor
Tis’ the season to enjoy family and friends, cold weather, hot chocolate and Christmas movies at Alabama Theatre. Alabama Theatre has served as Birmingham’s prime movie theatre for 55 years and is also home to the Miss Alabama Pageant and the weekly Mickey Mouse Club.
Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745- 3000. All movies are $8 with the exception of Polar Express, which is $12 and serves as a fundraiser for Kid One Transport, an organization that aims to “transport children and expectant mothers to necessary health care services,” according to their Kid One Transport website.
Here is the list of upcoming movies playing at Alabama Theatre this holiday season:
White Christmas
Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Polar Express
Dec. 10, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Tickets: $12
Christmas Vacation
Dec. 10, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Dec. 11, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Elf
Dec. 11, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
It’s a Wonderful Life
Dec. 12, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Home Alone
Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Christmas Vacation
Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Elf
Dec. 15, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
A Christmas Story
Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature
Dec. 17, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $8
It’s a Wonderful Life
Dec. 17, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
White Christmas
Dec. 18, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Home Alone
Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
It’s a Wonderful Life
Dec. 19, 2 p.m.
TIckets: $8
Christmas Vacation
Dec. 19, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
White Christmas
Dec. 20, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Meet Me in St.Louis
Dec. 20, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
A Christmas Story
Dec. 21, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Elf
Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature
Dec. 22, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Christmas Vacation
Dec. 22, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8
A Christmas Carol
Dec. 23 8 p.m.
Tickets: $8
