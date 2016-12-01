Christmas at Alabama Theatre

Hannah Garrett, Features Editor

Tis’ the season to enjoy family and friends, cold weather, hot chocolate and Christmas movies at Alabama Theatre. Alabama Theatre has served as Birmingham’s prime movie theatre for 55 years and is also home to the Miss Alabama Pageant and the weekly Mickey Mouse Club.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745- 3000. All movies are $8 with the exception of Polar Express, which is $12 and serves as a fundraiser for Kid One Transport, an organization that aims to “transport children and expectant mothers to necessary health care services,” according to their Kid One Transport website.

Here is the list of upcoming movies playing at Alabama Theatre this holiday season:

White Christmas

Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Polar Express

Dec. 10, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Tickets: $12

Christmas Vacation

Dec. 10, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Dec. 11, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Elf

Dec. 11, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Home Alone

Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Christmas Vacation

Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Elf

Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

A Christmas Story

Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature

Dec. 17, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8

It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec. 17, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

White Christmas

Dec. 18, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Home Alone

Dec. 18, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec. 19, 2 p.m.

TIckets: $8

Christmas Vacation

Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

White Christmas

Dec. 20, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Meet Me in St.Louis

Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

A Christmas Story

Dec. 21, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Elf

Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature

Dec. 22, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Christmas Vacation

Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8

A Christmas Carol

Dec. 23 8 p.m.

Tickets: $8