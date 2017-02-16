Collom paces Lady Bulldogs in spring debut

Ashton Nix, Sports Editor

The women’s golf team opened its spring season with a solid performance on Monday, Feb.13, as it hosted the Samford Spring Shootout at Greystone Country Club. Samford finished second with a total score of 604 (303-301). The Lady Bulldogs finished eight shots behind Jacksonville State’s winning mark of 596 (302-294).

The Bulldogs were led by junior Kate Collom, who finished in a tie for fourth individually with a two-round total of 148 (77-71). Her second-round score of 71 was the lowest score of her collegiate career.

“It felt awesome,” said Collom. “I’m really happy. Plus, it gives me a lot of confidence going into our next tournament. It was a great start to the spring season.”

Following Collom were Anna Buchanan and Madeline Davis, who both tied for 11th individually with scores of 152. Next were Emily Uhland, who tied for 23rd with a total of 154, and Haley Harrington, who tied for 27th with a score of 156.

Also playing as individuals were Hallianne Hobson, who tied for 18th with a two-round score of 153, and Crockett Floyd, who finished in a tie for 27th at 156.

Harrington, the lone senior of the squad, said she feels good about the direction in which this season is heading.

“After our first tournament, I feel hopeful about what this season holds,” Harrington said. “If we can all go out and play to the best of our ability like Kate did Monday, then I think we’ll be extremely successful this season.”

The Lady Bulldogs will be back in action on Feb. 20, when they play in the Amelia Island Collegiate Invitational, hosted by Jacksonville University.