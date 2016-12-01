The cost of living on campus

Gracie Donoghue, Features Writer

A detailed look at how it may be cheaper to live off campus than in on-campus housing.

Hallie King, a junior journalism and mass communication major, discovered something surprising when she moved off campus last year.

King said she initially hesitated to make the decision to move because of concerns that centered around the cost of living. After some debate, her roommates persuaded her to move in with them.

“Four of us lived in Beeson Woods,” she said, “and all four of us moved into a three-bedroom apartment at the Oaks on Lakeshore.”

King’s concerns about the cost of living off campus were quickly diminished.

“Everything there is included in rent except for power, so we split the rent by four and the power by four,” King said. “Between rent, power, gas and groceries … we probably pay the same amount as we did for on campus housing, but we get a lot more out of it.”

At Samford, on-campus costs increase at an annual rate of 4 percent, compared to an off-campus cost rate of 4.4 percent, according to College Factual. The amount of students living off campus increases each year because students believe that they will save more money on housing.

According to College Factual, the cost of living on campus has increased by an estimated $3,000 from 2010 to 2016 while the cost of living off campus costs an estimated $10,000. Assistant Vice President for Residential and University Services Lauren Taylor encourages students to stay on campus.

Taylor also shared future plans to expand Samford housing to keep more students from paying off-campus prices.

“A new sorority house is currently under construction in West Campus,” she said. “This building will house 70 residents, and the cost will be the same as West Campus housing. In addition, the Campus Master Plan looks at additional on-campus housing. We do not have specifics on that at this time.”