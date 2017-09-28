Culinary Review: Is Chipotle queso worth the money

Hannah Hutson, Features Editor

Chipotle finally put queso on the menu on Sept. 13. The unveiling of the new addition to the menu came shortly before rival Moe’s annual free queso day.

For the past week, there have been multiple Instagram stories and tweets about the new addition, and there are mixed reviews.

For people who have stated that Moe’s is better than Chipotle because it has queso—which it’s rival had for a long time neglected to serve—it seemed their argument would be invalid.

However, the queso at Chipotle’s is frankly underwhelming.

Chipotle is known for having fresh food and non GMOs (albeit E Coli), and their queso reflects that. It tastes very natural, and the texture is thick and chunky.

The queso looks like cheese grits and feels gritty to the tongue.

Despite it’s odd taste, Chipotle released its ingredients for their queso. Chipotle uses not even half of what their competitors put in their queso and Chipotle uses corn starch and tapioca starch which accounts for the odd texture.

If you are looking for a non-artificial queso dip, then Chipotle is what you have been waiting for.

Overall, I would recommend keeping the $5.25 you’d drop on Chipotle queso in your pocket. It isn’t worth the cost.