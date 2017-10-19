Dear Edna: from an untrusting soul

Dear Edna,

I went through a hard time last semester and it caused me to lose my trust and faith in people. No matter how faithful of a friend someone has been to me, I can’t help but think they will turn their back on me as well. It really was just one incident that left me feeling more vulnerable than I would have ever liked and I’ve forgiven the people who hurt me in that incident, but I am still so afraid. People try to remind me they aren’t going to leave me and ironically, I feel like my distrust could make people leave me. What should I do?

Sincerely,

An untrusting soul.

Dear An Untrusting Soul,

I am so sorry to hear about your rough experience last semester. I’ve had similar experiences with being unable to trust people after being hurt; it can be difficult to overcome.Unfortunately, friends will always fail you, but they are worth the risk. It can be good to be cautious, but if that fear is not addressed it will deteriorate future friendships and your own psyche. You deserve consistency in friendships. Do not be afraid to cut negative people out of your life. Also, if your friends are actually worthwhile, they will understand your concerns and love you through them. Do not settle in any relationship: romantic or platonic. I hope you begin to surround yourself with people that are for you. It is never too late to make new lifelong friends. Good luck!

Sincerely,

Edna

*Email crimson@samford.edu to ask Edna a question.