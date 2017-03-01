Diamond a triple threat

Maryellen Newton, features writer

College students have many activities to balance. Some have one or two to manage, but others, like junior Hannah Diamond, have four.

Diamond, a journalism and mass communication major and Spanish minor, is a part of Samford’s cheer team, works at an advertising agency, holds an internship at Birmingham’s NBC affiliate and has recently taken up photography.

She received a camera for Christmas and said she loves doing different things with it. Diamond doesn’t have any preference for what type of photography she does; she enjoys it all. She started out by only taking pictures for her friends and of her sister, but she plans to travel for spring break and go to Australia in the summer, so Diamond is looking forward to seeing what she can do with landscape pictures as well.

“I actually wanted to do videos and a vlog with it,” Diamond said.

But for now she’s carrying it with her to capture anything and everything.

“Whenever we go out to dinner or do something fun, I bring along the camera.”

Since she was 15, Diamond has wanted to be a reporter, so the camera was a perfect gift. She enjoys current events and talking to people to learn their stories.

“I love the visual aspect of everything, especially broadcast,” she said. “I want to be able to tell people’s stories in a visual way.”

Diamond, with both the camera and her internship, is well on her way to achieving the dream job she’s wanted for five years. She said balancing her bevy of extracurricular activities isn’t too difficult for her. Even when she participated in Step Sing, she got things done.

Diamond has a detailed and organized agenda to keep track of the daily tasks she has to accomplish. Sometimes, she said, she gets so busy that she has to make notes to do little things like unpack or do laundry.

“I’m constantly running around, writing everything down and making sure I have time to do everything,” Diamond said.

Scheduling is the most difficult obstacle Diamond has encountered so far, but she rarely has last minute things pop up, so she plans in advance. However, the rewards are far greater than the costs.

“I get to do some cool stuff,” she said.

Her internship with NBC has taken her across Birmingham as she shadows reporters, trying to get a feel for the job. She is making connections through her internship and her job, and she said she loves the experience.

“While I forget to do little stuff like laundry or buy food … the busy schedule right now will definitely help out when I get a job,” Diamond said. To see some of Diamond’s work follow her Instagram account: @handiamondpics.