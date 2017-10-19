Final decisions on Samford Together

Baylor Cook, News Writer

A proposed LGBTQ student group was not granted formal university approval in July 2017 after President Andrew Westmoreland opted not to present the group to the Board of Trustees for approval.

Following this decision, there were many opinions as to why the president acted in this manner after the group had already passed a faculty vote.

“I have determined that it is in the best interest of Samford to not request formal approval of the organization from the Board of Trustees,” said Westmoreland on July 7, 2017, in an email message sent to all Samford students and employees following the decision. “The rationale for this decision is as complex as the issues themselves, but the fundamental reason is the demonstrated inability of students, faculty, parents, alumni, university leaders and others to come to a shared perception of the necessity and consequences of the organization.”

Some believed it was due to the Alabama Baptist State Convention’s statement that the approval of a student group of this nature could have “serious implications…for the relationship” between the association and the university. A relationship through which the university previously received $3 million annually.

“I am more disappointed in the Alabama Baptist group for trying to strong-arm the president into shutting us down by threatening to pull money,” said Samford Together Vice President Isaac Sours. “That, to me, is disrespecting the student senators, the faculty and all the other people whom actually are involved on campus that gave us support.”

However, both the president of Samford Together, Lucy Kate Green, and the vice president expressed their trust in Westmoreland’s judgment.

“I trust Dr. Westmoreland fully. He is wise, discerning and holds the greater good for all students near to his heart. I trust his decision here,” Green said.

“I recognize the political climate in which our university exists, and I think the president did the best he could with the situation,” Sours said.

In his email to students and faculty following the decision, Westmoreland went on to say, “The stated objectives of Samford Together deserve our respect and engagement, and I hope to accomplish each of them. Specifically, we will create forums in which topics relating to sexual orientation and gender identity may be discussed, without fear of retribution.”

The university followed through on these claims by creating a group comprised of faculty, staff and students to discuss topics related to human sexuality. In doing so, the university actively sought the opinions of Samford Together members.

“I have high expectations for the new committee,” Green said. “I anticipate with joy all that the committee could accomplish and am ready to get the ball rolling on that.”

Since then, Samford has also cut all financial ties with the Alabama Baptist State Convention effective Jan. 1, 2018, which Westmoreland noted is, “connected to the consideration of Samford Together.”

This decision aligns with the views of many on campus.

“I think it’s very un-Christian to be using money as some sort of manipulative tool to control the types of educated, civil discussions that happen on our campus,” Sours said. “I am very grateful to people on campus for their support, and I think the president did the right thing to try to make the university less dependent on outside groups.”

Despite confusion surrounding the decision, Westmoreland made one thing clear.

“In all these matters, we will continue to affirm a shared understanding of the truth and grace found within the life and example of Christ and within scripture,” Westmoreland said. “While acknowledging interpretations different from our own, we will cherish traditions that are, for us, ancient, relevant and meaningful. In our thoughts, our language and our actions, we will seek to model the intellectual and spiritual truth that we find in Christ alone.”