Five places to eat at on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is usually a time for families to get together and have an outrageously good meal together. However, some students aren’t able to go home for Thanksgiving break. Here are five places to eat for Thanksgiving!

Cracker Barrel: You can get turkey, gravy, a sampling of sugar-cured ham, sweet potato casserole and more for just $11.99. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Address: 3415 Colonnade Pkwy, Vestavia, AL 35243

Denny’s: This restaurant will be serving a turkey and dressing dinner that includes carved turkey breast, stuffing, two sides of your choice and bread for about $10.59. They are open 24 hours everyday.

Address: 224 Daniel Payne Drive, Birmingham, AL 35207

Golden Corral: Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet that includes turkey, ham, potatoes, casseroles and other Thanksgiving food. All of this is just $12.99 and open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Address: 1185 Center Point Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL 35215

IHOP: IHOP will be serving a “roasted turkey dinner” on Thanksgiving day. Turkey, gravy, broccoli and mashed potatoes are included in the meal for only $10.99. They are open from 6 a.m. until midnight.

Address: 221 State Farm Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35209

Waffle House: While they are not selling anything actually on a Thanksgiving menu, they are open all day. You can never spend too much money here.

Address:316 Valley Ave., Birmingham, AL 35209

Hannah Hutson, Features Editor