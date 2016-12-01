Gilmore Girls revival ‘A Year in the Life,’ a Netflix original

Juliana Wade, Features Writer

On the morning of Nov. 25, 2016, I woke up energized and eager for some “Coffee, Coffee, Coffee!” Anxious for what I was about to view, I set my phone to do not disturb and got comfy on the couch for the long awaited revival of “Gilmore Girls.”

Growing up, “Gilmore Girls” was an outlet that I turned to when I needed answers. I could always count on characters Rory and Lorelai to experience life struggles that related to my own, usually involving boys. I admired Rory for her natural beauty and down to earth nature, and Lorelai for being completely and unapologetically herself.

While the revival left more questions than closure, it was special to go through another winter, spring, summer and fall with the characters. The certain sweetness to the original series left giant shoes to fill in the continuation. This original sweetness was successfully captured though, through moments of nostalgia.

I also felt the show succeeded in providing the viewer satisfaction by giving Lorelai her well-deserved happy ending. In this mini-series, Lorelai achieved her happy ending by fulfilling all of her roles: as a daughter, a mother and a lifelong partner to Luke.

Along with the positive elements of the revival though, there were some elements of the show that were harder to adjust to. At times it felt as though this series was not meant for the age of iPhones and Uber, as current pop culture took me out of the snow globe innocence that is Stars Hollow.

Just as the original show does, the revival leaves us hanging once again. In particular, the unfinished story of a 32-year-old Rory Gilmore. Rory makes some clear mistakes throughout the revival in terms of her affair with Logan and her mistreatment of Paul. Fans are not used to Rory slipping up ever since her yacht incident, so it is designed for us to feel out of our comfort zone with Rory.

Rory’s love life and surprise ending left me wondering if more was to come from this somewhat tease of a revival. There is definitely more to be delivered from Rory. Regardless of the show’s shortcomings, it was surreal to see my favorite characters back at it again.