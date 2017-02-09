Gorsuch: Supreme Court Friend or Foe?

Parker Snider, Columnist

On Tuesday night, President Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States. Immediately, activist organizations released their pre-written statements voicing support or opposition to the nomination.

Liberal groups like the Human Rights Coalition, a prominent LGBTQ voice, attacked Gorsuch as “anti-equality”. On the other hand, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, described Gorsuch as “eminently qualified” and “a fine successor” to Scalia.

In the midst of all the partisan talk, the real question is that of the impact of this nomination on the Supreme Court and the nation as a whole.

After Scalia’s unexpected death last February, the Supreme Court has only had eight judges due to GOP obstructionism of Obama nominee Merrick Garland. Luckily for GOP leadership, their stubbornness paid off as Donald Trump won the election and the privilege of nominating open judicial seats. If Gorsuch is confirmed, the Supreme Court will lean conservative on most issues, five to four.

What does it really mean for the court to “lean conservative”, though? As evidenced by Obergefell vs. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, Justice Kennedy, a Reagan appointee who voted with his liberal colleagues, is unpredictable. With Kennedy still on the bench, it is hard to argue that Gorsuch’s presence would breathe relentless conservatism into Supreme Court decisions in the immediate future.

Even though this nomination will, for the time being, yield a relatively balanced Supreme Court, its implications are even bigger than this president’s overlarge ego.

Gorsuch is only 49 years old and could have thirty-plus years in this lifetime position. Additionally, two liberal judges, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, are likely to end their time on the bench soon, creating the possibility for Trump nominees to fill their places on the bench.

If Trump manages to flip a seat or two on the Supreme Court, this country will feel its effects for decades.

First and most importantly, an overwhelmingly conservative Supreme Court could usher in the abolition of pro-choice laws. With a seven-to-two court, overturning Roe vs. Wade would be a real possibility and could bookend what I believe to be an incredibly shameful period of American history.

Even though eradicating state-approved abortion would be worth a severely imbalanced court, I would have some concerns.

For example, a conservative court could end affirmative action, an important effort that attempts to lift minorities out of poverty. A conservative court would also, unfortunately, be unlikely to challenge voting-rights violations in the form of state laws aimed to disenfranchise minorities who tend to vote Democrat.

Perhaps even more disturbing is that executive orders to close our borders to refugees could go unchallenged.

Although I am an outspoken critic of President Trump and many of his policies, I am reservedly thankful for this nomination. I hope and pray that Gorsuch’s confirmation would signal the beginning of a conservative court that defends the rights of “the least of these”: the unborn, the immigrant, the poor, the minority, and the refugee.