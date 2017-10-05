I got 99 problems and parking is one

Gracie Donoghue, Columnist

Every year, Samford continues to accept a bigger incoming class — which is great for the school. However, it can cause parking problems. When the majority of students own a car and live on campus, parking is difficult. If I could count the amount of parking tickets I have received over the course of my time at Samford, I would be rolling in money.

How can Samford resolve this campus-wide issue? A few things that Samford could do is turn more of the parking near the Pete Hanna Center into West Campus parking or implement more parking in the parking garages. If this issue gets worse, then students will not be able to find parking, and we will have to resort to limiting the number of cars on campus. Students have complained about this for a while, and the problem is that seemingly nothing is being done about it. Samford might have to restrict the number of students we accept in order to prevent parking from becoming even more of an issue.

The parking map on the Samford website reveals that the most parking on campus is Commuter parking. In comparison to the amount of on-campus students, there must be more commuters because there is more parking for them. Although it is nice for a commuter, the rest of us scramble to find a parking spot and try to avoid waking up to find a parking ticket on the windshield.

Throughout my time as a student, I have learned that certain times of the day have more parking than others. If you get back onto campus any time after 9 p.m., you will have to spend at least 10-20 minutes finding a spot. On the other hand, finding a parking spot in the afternoon or early evening only takes about 5 minutes.

There are other ways to help with parking. Other parts of campus where there is a large concentration of students should have more parking available. I live in West Campus, and it is a struggle to find a parking spot. Like I said before, it depends on the time of day. However, West Campus parking is a nightmare; there, you’ll find bad parking jobs and a lack of parking. One of the worst times for parking is Sunday night because everyone has chapter, and people try to find a parking spot so they are not late.

Also, once the gates close, it is still difficult to find parking. Most people do not leave campus unless it is the weekend or there are campus events going on during the week so nobody leaves. Parking at Samford has been a problem for a while, and I believe that it is time for things to change, like add new parking or utilize the parking we have. It is time for students to take a stand and exercise their freedom of speech about parking.

Donoghue is a junior journalism and mass communication. major.