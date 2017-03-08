Greeks support community food bank through karaoke night event

Hannah Garrett, Features Editor

In an effort to encourage Greek unity across campus and serve the Birmingham community, sisters of the Alpha Delta Pi, Zeta Tau Alpha and Alpha Kappa Alpha sororities came together for Karaoke Night at Harry’s Coffee House on Friday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m.

“I wanted to unite these organizations to generate a connection between the NPHC and PHC, to generate big turnout for the event, and show how well our organizations can work together,” said Alondrea Hubbard, a senior psychology major who helped organize the event.

Attendees either paid a $1 entry fee or donated a canned food item at the door. All proceeds were donated to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

According to its website, the Birmingham-based food bank “feeds people in need today and fosters collaboration solutions to end hunger tomorrow.”

This year, 1,278 volunteers have donated over 4,000 hours to serve over 400,000 homeless men and women. The food bank has provided over 7.4 million meals to hungry people this year. Because of Friday’s karaoke night, the Samford community was able to make its own contribution.

“I wanted to increase awareness and donations for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, said there was a total of 20 attendees at the karaoke night.

The event, she said, raised $30 while collecting six canned food items that will be donated to the food bank.