Grow with someone in college

Why should you date in college? Don’t you have better things to do? These are questions college students typically ask. But when you attend a private Christian university and clump roughly 3,000 young adults together, dating is bound to happen.

I think dating in college is a good idea. Compared to dating in high school, relationships in college are generally more mature relationships. However, that is not always the case. You don’t just want to date for the sake of dating. The point of dating is getting to know someone on a deeper level, asking the person about their values and what is important to them.

I have been in a serious relationship for over a year, and I can tell you from experience that it is wonderful. I am so thankful that I get to experience college and life in general with my significant other. I have a solid support system and am able to grow alongside someone who is transforming me into a better person. Who wouldn’t want to be in a relationship like that?

From juggling school work and extracurricular activities, I have been learning how to take care of things and still have ample time with my boyfriend. When you first start dating, that isn’t going to happen overnight. But growing up — and learning from your mistakes and victories — allows you to find balance.

For some people, dating sounds overwhelming. However, college dating is completely different from high school. In college, it’s more serious. Instead of just thinking about your future, you have to think about your future and your partner’s future.

Dating opens up doors to learn about yourself and your significant other on a deeper level than just knowing what they like to binge-watch on Netflix. (Don’t get me wrong, I am all about that Netflix life).

On the other hand, you want a S.O. that is going to motivate you and build you up. Growing up, my mom shared her wise words about dating with me. She would tell me throughout high school — and still tells me to this day — that you want to be with someone that is good to you and good for you.

I believe those words are true when it comes to dating, especially in college. For me, I wanted to be with someone who would treat me the way I deserve to be treated. I particularly was looking for someone who would build me up in my faith and point me to Christ. I am ecstatic to say that I have found a person who does that.

College dating gives you the opportunity to really think about what you want in a future partner and specifically a future spouse. Let’s face it, we get to a point in our lives where we desire to share our life with another human, and we are made to be in community. Whether you are dating or not, the right person comes along when the time is right.

Gracie Donoghue, Columnist