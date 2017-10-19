“Happy Death Day” you’ve probably seen it before

Jared Skinner, Staff Writer

I imagine that the pitch for “Happy Death Day” went something like, ‘Groundhog Day’ was a good movie. Let’s make a horror version of that and release it on Friday the 13th.”

And that’s it. No time and care put into developing a slightly compelling story or characters, just pure gimmick. Which is sad because there are genuinely enjoyable ideas buried underneath this bland slog of a movie.

“Happy Death Day” begins with sorority girl Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) who, much to her chagrin, realizes she has awoken in the dorm room of normal guy Carter Davis (Israel Broussard). Fleeing the scene, we follow her as she walks back to her sorority house where an unbelievable amount of convenient actions take place for the audience to remember such as car horns going off, people passing out, and sprinklers coming on.

The next 15 minutes or so are spent introducing suspects in the looped murder of our main character. Is it the sleazy and married professor she is shacking up with? The good boy Carter? Maybe it’s the rejected ex who only got one date and wants more? Sadly, the movie does little to mount tension toward the identity of this masked, knife-wielding killer.

One of the movie’s primary problems is its main character Tree. Grossly self-absorbed and stereotypical, she is too derelict of any redeeming qualities for anyone to care about her when the movie eventually starts asking you to. Stuck on her looped birthday, she is consistently rude, insulting and vainglorious in an entirely unbecoming way.

Despite this, Rothe gives it her all in her portrayal, which is daunting task considering she is the center of attention in every instant of this film’s runtime. Sadly, her journey to enlightenment which is more like a journey to becoming a normal person, lacks any emotional weight or substance.

However, the character of Tree is probably more of a symptom than the disease. The central problem with the movie is its lack of overall direction. The creators seem to not have a clue about what they are making.

Half the scenes are stuffed with campy romantic drama or an acute self-awareness that actually reveals the film’s true potential as a kitschy play on horror tropes much in the vein of “Scream.” However, in every other scene it seems as if the characters fall victim to their stereotypes and that an emotional element is simultaneously trying to force its way into scenes centered around a baby-faced killer.

Overall this is a shame because movies that play with the slasher genre often go in a very entertaining and exhilarating directions, like the previously mentioned “Scream” or films like “You’re Next” and “Hush.” All of these rely tastefully on their own gimmick and are cognizant of where they stand in the genealogy of the genre.

“Happy Death Day” on the other hand, is a confused and befuddled mess with no clear goal so that by time the film’s big twists are finally revealed, you won’t care enough to object to its irrationality.

GRADE: D+