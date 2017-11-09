Homecoming week: what’s going on?

Samford will host a variety of activities this weekend in honor of Homecoming. Festivities like the children’s story time on the Quad during tailgating and the Class of 1967’s 50-year reunion celebration in the Howard Room will provide a way for people of all ages to mark the occasion.

“(It’s) the opportunity to celebrate our past and get excited for the future,” said pre-business major Gracie Morrison.

One of the festivities to start off the weekend will be the Bulldog Bash on Ben Brown Plaza, a pep rally prior to the crowning of the 2017 Homecoming King and Queen at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“I like how the student body comes together” said marine science major Alex Armor.

One of the highlights of Friday is a Daniel House Reunion Tea at 3 p.m. at the home of President Westmoreland.

“You can share stories about their experiences and how much it’s meant, especially in light of the fundraising for the renovations,” said English and history double major Emily Thorington, who lived in the Daniel House during the summer.

In Ben Brown plaza, Homecoming murals will be displayed. The murals are the effort of multiple campus organizations.

Clare Weigel is one of individuals on the committee to help paint Chi Omega’s mural that the organization shares with Sigma Nu.

“I’m excited to be able to represent my sorority at such an exciting time for Samford,” Weigel said.

Tailgating will start up between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, before the Bulldog Walk at noon.

*For more information about the schedule for Homecoming Weekend, visit www.samford.edu/alumni/homecoming

Kathryn Jordan, News Copy Editor