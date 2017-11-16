Illustration exhibit closes with visit from artist

Lining the walls with underwater diving and whimsical animals, a selection of Rob McClurkan’s cartoons filled the Samford Art Gallery last month.

The School of the Arts has displayed the work of McClurkan, published illustrator, graphic artist and Samford alumnus in the gallery since Oct. 16. After holding multiple graphic design positions, he created Rob McClurkan Illustration to pursue storytelling with his art.

McClurkan said he became intrigued in this artform after seeing a watercolor artist’s illustrations.

“It wasn’t the type of illustration I’d seen before—the polished advertising type stuff,” McClurkan said.

When he was an art director over a kids’ magazine in Atlanta, McClurkan worked with hired illustrators but had the liberty to include his own work as well. He shared his own work with the illustrators, and they encouraged him to keep going.

“I thought as a cartoonist you could either be a starving artist or a comic book artist. I didn’t open my eyes to the fact that you could do books, games and more,” McClurkan said.

The exhibit included four of the children’s books that McClurkan has illustrated as well as framed illustrations, all of which were digitally created. While bright and filled with movement, McClurkan combines these elements with soft, watercolor-like effects.

Last Thursday, McClurkan visited the exhibit at its closing reception and spoke about the work. He spoke to a variety of students and visitors encouraged by the Samford Art Gallery, which allows visiting artists to show their work and discuss it.

“This is my first show ever. It’s cool to see it up,” McClurkan said. “I’m usually seeing it in the final pieces or on my computer screen. I’ve never seen it on walls in frames.”

The School of the Arts gallery shifts displays for both student work and solo shows, and the next showing will be the graduating senior art exhibition Dec. 11-16. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, located in Bonnie Bolding Swearingen Hall.

For information about upcoming shows or submitting work for display, visit www.samford.edu/arts/art-gallery.

Elizabeth Sturgeon, News Writer