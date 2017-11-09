A letter to the new Miss Samford

To the new Miss Samford 2018,

You are in for the best year of your life. There is no feeling like having the opportunity to represent your home away from home. I cannot wait to watch you serve this university.

You have the blessing now of pouring back into the place that has poured so much into you and I know you are going to love every second. Now, of course, I have to mention some clichés, because they are 110 percent true.

Take in every single moment, because it flies by so quickly. I cannot even believe that it has been over a year since I was named Miss Samford 2017 and that it is already my time to pass on the crown. It is your job now to be a role model and to represent the entire Samford family, and I have full confidence that you will do just that.

Please know that you can and will make an impact on this campus. That is one thing I never realized that I could actually do and now, looking back, I know that I have left my mark.

Know that The Lord has blessed you with this tangible, physical crown to bring glory to HIS name and the crown of life that you have already received as His daughter. I hope that you always know of your worth even without the crown because you are fearfully and wonderfully made.

You are going to do amazing things this year and I will be supporting you every step of the way. For God, for learning, forever.

All my love,

Miss Samford 2017