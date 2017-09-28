Look out, Broadway! Samford alumnus is on his way

Hannah Hutson, Features Editor

Evan Gunter is on his fourth contract since graduation, at the Broadway Palm in Fort Myers, Florida.

But, before he was a professional performer, Gunter was an active student on Samford’s campus.

Gunter was a director in Step Sing 2017, an active member of Alpha Tau Omega and a performer. He double majored in vocal performance and music and worship

One week after graduation in May 2017, he went to The Little Theatre on Square which is an equity theatre in Illinois and performed as the Beast in the classic tale as old as time, “Beauty and the Beast.” Since then, he has been going contract to contract working at different theatres.

Now, he performs on a regular basis.

When Gunter’s contract is over, he will be going back to Illinois to be an “Artist in Residence” at The Little Theatre. There he will be teaching private voice and a class called “acting the song,” directing “Madagascar,” and performing in “White Christmas.” In January, he will be moving to New York City to pursue theatre.

“It’s extremely exciting to get to travel around America doing what I love to do,” said Gunter. “Everytime I go to a new city, I fall in love with it.”

While he loves what he’s doing right now, he has several goals he wants to fulfill.

Gunter wants to book a national tour of a show and eventually end up on Broadway. He also would like to go back to school and get a Masters in vocal performance. Finally, he would like to get a Doctorate of Musical Arts and return to Samford’s School of Fine Arts and teach.

“Without the experiences that I had at Samford, I would not be able to do what I am doing today,” said Gunter. “These relationships have cultivated both my talents and proficiency in this crazy, musical world.”