What I love about Samford in the fall

Weslyn Waters, Staff Writer

With each season that passes on the campus that we all know and love, the reasons why we call Samford a “home away from home” become more clear.

In basic fashion, pumpkin spice everything makes its return. Whether it’s the pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks in the food court, or the pumpkin bagel from Einstein’s in the library, these seasonal treats are at the top of the menu for the months of Fall. The new creations from year to year that incorporate this flavor never cease to amaze me.

Greek functions are in full swing. Between semi formals, bid bashes, and formals, it’s time to find any excuse to get glammed up and dance the night away. Ask that guy you’ve been eyeing in your class or that girl you keep passing on campus. The time is now! These themed parties are perfect for photo opportunities and for adding some unique pieces to your closet.

Another reason to look forward to Fall is Thanksgiving Break. With the first semester wrapping up around this time, the assignments start to pile in and the pressure of bringing up your grades becomes overwhelming. Your nights in the lib until the wee hours of the morning come to an end and the days of sleeping in begin!

Start counting down the hours to an open schedule, home-cooked meals, family time, and a turkey feast to top it all off. After coming to college and being away from home, entertaining your distant family or that annoying cousin won’t seem to be as much of a chore anymore. Also, hitting the Thanksgiving Break mark reminds you that the fall semester is ending and Christmas Break is around the corner. The downhill slide starts now!

Lastly, football season and tailgating is a great way to engage in the Samford community and to treasure these last few games of the season while cheering on the Bulldogs from the student section. With alumni returning to campus and the boards being decorated in Ben Brown for Homecoming, the friendly competition among organizations is felt by all. No matter what point in the season we may be in, watching the football players storming out of the tunnel during the beginning of the game never ceases to bring chills.

So, as you dress in warmer layers of clothing and leaves crunch upon your steps, never forget what makes each season unique to Samford. These are the times that we will miss most as we all graduate and embark on our own life journeys.