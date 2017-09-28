What makes a photographer a professional?

Will Featherston, Columnist

Photographs are multidimensional snapshots of single moments taking place in a wider context of time, space and action. Photographers intentionally capture those moments to depict something with meaning and significance.

Consider a professional wedding photographer. He or she will do their best to capture moments that depict the spirit and essence in photograph form with editing to further accentuates those aspects. There will be a clear focus on the wedding party. Looking at these photos will remind the newlywed couple of the meaning that day has for them.

In contrast, consider me. I traveled to Europe in January and managed to take photographs of pigeons in every single city I visited. Unless you are an expert on sidewalks, I doubt you’d be able to figure out my location, what I was doing, and even if I was having a good time based on these photographs. There is also no obvious meaning in these photographs. I wanted to annoy my family, who was upset that I wasn’t posting anything online.

At face value, is there any significant

difference between me and a professional wedding photographer? We both use our cameras to take photographs for others to look at. Honestly, it is a silly comparison to make, but I think it gets to the point of differentiating between professional and amateur photographers.

I don’t think I am able to truly judge what distinguishes professional and amateur photographers. There is a blurry line between professional and amateur photography, and from a layman’s perspective, it is hard to determine the factors that distinguish the two. However, when I look at a photograph, I can judge if it is good or not. It may appeal to some aesthetic sense, or sentiment, or it could just be something eye-catching and fun. All these reasons which I give can be subjective. But in the work of a professional photographer, there is an essence of professionalism.

While it is hard to say what makes a photographer a professional, just doing photography does not make you a professional. Owning a camera, no matter how nice and expensive it is, does not make you a professional. Using that camera does not make you a professional. Slapping “edgy” filters onto those photographs for the “aesthetic” and calling it “editing” does not make you a professional. Creating social media accounts to promote those photographs does not make you a professional. Even selling those photographs does not make you a professional.

To be a professional photographer, there is a certain level of judgement and skill that is necessary. I do not claim to know what that level is. I only take photographs of pigeons for fun. I am not a professional, and I will happily admit it. To do otherwise would be to devalue the term “professional.”

Featherston is a junior political science major.