March for Life

Caroline Wolfe, Features Writer

How much power does one person truly have?

Sometimes, as Nellie Gray’s story illustrates, the answer is a lot.

In 1973, the Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade made abortion legal throughout the United States. One year later, in 1974, Gray, an anti-abortion activist, founded the March for Life to rally fellow activists and encourage government officials to work toward overturning Roe v. Wade.

Since then, thousands of anti-abortion individuals have formed their own March for Life events, including rallies in Birmingham. The largest anti-abortion march, however, is held in Washington, D.C. each year. This year, the event took place on Jan. 27.

Attendees gathered on the National Mall to hear speeches from a wide variety of speakers, including Vice President Mike Pence, who declared, “Life is winning in America . . . and today is a celebration of the progress we have made in the cause.”

Other speakers included Kellyanne Conway, the senior adviser to President Donald Trump, Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson and Mexican actor Karyme Lozano.

Samford pharmacy student Bailey Lang attended the March for Life in 2014. Although she was aware of the historically strong Catholic presence at the March for Life, she was surprised when she saw that “most of the people out there were young people.”

“There were tons of Catholic colleges and high schools,” she said. “Students are likely to meet someone in their life who has had an abortion, and being at the March for Life shows you all the women who have had an abortion who march for life. Also, if you are not pro-life, it [gives you the opportunity] to meet people who have a different perspective.”