MBB, WBB head to SoCon

Ashton Nix, Sports Editor

The Samford men’s and women’s basketball teams are headed to Asheville, N.C., for the Southern Conference Tournament that will take place this weekend. The women’s tournament will take place today through Sunday, March 5, while the men’s will be played Friday through Monday.

The women’s team finished the regular season with an 11-18 overall record and a 4-10 record in conference play. It’ll start as the sixth seed this weekend and open tournament play against the third-seeded ETSU Bucs. That game will tip off Thursday afternoon at 5:15 p.m. (CT) at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville.

“We are excited about where we’re at,” said redshirt senior guard Lydia McGee. “The past couple of games have been good learning experiences. We are putting things together and we know that we need to bring just a little bit more in order to be successful. We are going to have to work for it, but if we are focused we will put ourselves in a good position to be successful.”

The men’s team will begin its tournament on Friday as the seventh seed. Its first game will be a matchup against bottom-seeded VMI. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with an overall record of 17-14 and an 8-10 SoCon record. They’ll face VMI on Friday at 6:30 p.m. (CT).

“We feel confident about this weekend and we believe that we can make a run and win this tournament,” said freshman point guard Josh Sharkey. “Winning would mean a lot to us, especially because it would be the first SoCon championship in school history. It would mean a lot to us, too, because we’ve worked so hard this year and really feel like we deserve it.”

