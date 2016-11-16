Men’s and women’s basketball teams both off to hot starts

Sam Chandler, Managing Editor & Ashton Nix, Sports Editor

The Samford women’s basketball team (1-1)knocked off the University of Memphis, 48-42, in its home opener on Sunday, Nov. 13. In front of a Pete Hanna Center crowd of 513, the Bulldogs avenged their Nov. 11 season-opening loss to Georgia Tech.

“It was a team effort,” Samford head coach Mike Morris said. “We forced 22 turnovers and that was a big part of the game, because we were struggling offensively.”

The Bulldogs’ stealthy defensive effort compensated for a 14 of 47 shooting performance. 13 of Samford’s 22 forced turnovers came in the first half, and they effectively kept the team in the game. Despite shooting 7 of 27 through the opening two frames, the Bulldogs led 18-15 at half.

“I thought we defended very well today,” Morris said after the game. “We really did a good job of containing their size around the goal.”

Samford opened up a 38-29 advantage early in the fourth quarter and held on to win in the closing minutes. Redshirt junior Kassidy Blevins led the team with 16 points. Freshman Charity Brown (10) and redshirt junior Hannah Nichols (12) also reached double digits.

“Those are three that can really get out and score,” Morris said. “This was a good win for our team.”

The women’s basketball team will return to action this weekend. The Bulldogs will play at Harvard on Friday and at the University of Rhode Island on Sunday.

The women weren’t the only ones having success on the court though. The men’s team won their season-opener—a road game against the University of San Diego—in impressive fashion.

The Bulldogs never trailed as they toppled the Toreros of San Diego in the first game of the San Diego Classic with a final score of 83-65. The season-opening game was highlighted by five Bulldogs scoring in double figures. Junior Demetrius Denzel-Dyson scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, while fellow junior Alex Thompson followed with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Also turning in strong performances were sophomore Wyatt Walker, junior Christen Cunningham, and freshman Josh Sharkey. Walker recorded the fifth double-double of his career with 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Cunningham and Sharkey posted 14-point and 12-point totals respectively.

“We started the season off on a great note. Being able to win your first game generates a lot of momentum for the season, especially when it’s across the country and you win by almost 20,” said junior Alex Peters. “We are capable of great things and we have a serious chance at winning the SoCon and doing big things if we fully tap into our potential.”

The men’s basketball team will take the court again on Monday, Nov. 21, as the Bulldogs continue their road swing in Buies Creek, North Carolina, against the Campbell University Camels.