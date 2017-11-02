Morgan St. Germain: Leaving A Legacy behind for Samford Volleyball

Raw, authentic, honesty. Those are prominent qualities you’ll quickly notice about Morgan St. Germain. After only 30 minutes of hanging out in her apartment, I felt like I knew her entire life story. There was no holding back and her genuineness was refreshing.

St. Germain is a senior at Samford University. She is a defensive specialist on the volleyball team and her passion for the sport began 16 years ago at age 6.

With St. Germain in her senior year she really only has one goal on her mind: winning.

Our goal is that we don’t only want to go back to NCAA tournament, but in around in the NCAA tournament,” said senior libero Morgan St. Germain. “That’s pretty much our team goal that we’ve been working towards. For me as an individual it’s really not about me but about the team and what I can do to help them.”

Growing up in a tight-knit family, St. Germain said she was supported from the first time she ever touched a volleyball. St. Germain’s cousin was a volleyball player, so her mother wanted her to give it a shot as well, she said.

Her ability and attachment to the game grew as she discovered club volleyball and began making some elite teams. With her family always there to cheer her on, St. Germain dedicated her entire life to the sport.

St. Germain accepted a full scholarship to play for Middle Tennessee State University in March of her senior year. Eager to live out her dream playing college volleyball, St. Germain would then become “disappointed” with MTSU’s program and decided that it “wasn’t the best fit.”

Determined to keep her dream alive, St. Germain and her dad searched for another D1 school. They and found Samford University and she transferred spring of 2015. Despite the difficulty she faced at MTSU and the confusion that came with being a transfer student, St. Germain did not succumb to defeat. Samford’s former recruiting coordinator Alex DelPiombo felt that Germain exhibited a lot of growth coming from MTSU to Samford.

“She was looking for someone to tell the truth and our relationship grew quickly (because) we were honest with each other,” said DelPiombo.

The initial move to Samford brought about a few complications academically. Uncertain if she had enough credits to even play volleyball DelPiombo felt that Morgan still “presented a strong front to us (her coaches) and to her teammates.” Morgan was coachable and, from DelPiombo’s perspective, learned to decipher the difference between coaching and criticism.

“My maturity had to go up … I just don’t have time to mess around,” St. Germain said.

In addition to being the only senior and key asset on the Samford volleyball team, Morgan is up to her eyeballs in schoolwork and involved in a sorority on campus.

Morgan admitted that she didn’t take full advantage of trying to meet new people at MTSU. Being at Samford she wanted to change that. With her self proclaimed loud extroverted personality, Morgan desired to branch out and build new relationships.

Sloan, Morgan’s best friend, affirmed her larger-than-life personality. When we talked she described Morgan as the girl who “brings the energy into the room, which is why everyone loves her.”

“No matter her role she (Morgan) strives to be her absolute best at all times.” said current teammate Taylor Anderton.

“My biggest goal as a senior is to be a leader and role model that our freshman and transfers could” said St. Germain. Through all that St. Germain has gone through her four years playing collegiate volleyball, St. Germain has definitely been able to become a stronger person through it all.

“People always tell me I’m stronger than I think I am. Going through my transition of transferring, getting new coaching staff and being in a new environment has shown me that I can really do it. With everything I feel more prepared for the outside world, which is really cool.”

Noel Espinal, Sports Writer