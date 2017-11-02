Netflix and chill with your Samford Athletes

When your Bulldogs aren’t at practice, they watch a lot of Netflix. This is what some of them are into.

“Right now I’m really into ‘Stranger Things’ but I love ‘Vampire Diaries.’ I can watch it 5,000 times over.” -track runner Megan Meadow

“‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Office’ would have to be my two favorites. Honestly The Office is just timeless and when it comes to ‘Spartacus’ I, just a bit of a history nerd and that specific period of time is just really interesting to me. -pitcher Jack Rude

“‘The Cleveland Show’, ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’, and ‘The Walking Dead. ‘Kevin Hart is just funny.” -wide receiver Andrew Harris

“I watch ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood,’ ‘Green Arrow’, ‘Luke Cage’ and ‘Last Chance U.’” -linebacker Shaheed Salmon

“I like ‘Shameless’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Star Wars Clone Wars’, ‘Black Mirror’, and ‘13 Reasons Why.’” -forward Gerald Smith

“‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Narcos’ and ‘Mindhunter.’” -point guard Christen Cunningham

“‘Dear White People’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Last Chance U’, and ‘American Horror Story.’” -cornerback Rikenson Charles

“‘Gotham’ and ‘Arrow.’” -cornerback Omari Williams