When overexertion results in illness

Weslyn Walters, News Writer

Madison Hablas, a sophomore music education major, returns to her dorm room from a nearly 15-hour day and pours her cough medicine. As she begins her homework, she finds herself continuously yawning and realizes her demanding routine is finally catching up with her.

With 13 scheduled classes, free time is a foreign thought for Hablas. “In addition to the classes I’m already having to take, I’m involved in Samford A Cappella, monthly Vesper services and Samford Opera,” said Hablas.

Since returning to campus this fall, Hablas has noticed that sickness is a more frequent occurrence for her now due to her strenuous schedule.

“I definitely think being sick and how involved I am correlates,” said Hablas. “If I were able to get more sleep, eat healthy meals and have a lunch break, I wouldn’t get sick.”

Considering that 75.8 percent of college students are involved in extracurricular organizations, this is a more prevalent issue on college campuses than it may seem, according to the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

“You can prevent getting sick if people know what they need to do to prevent spreading it,” said registered nurse Elizabeth Bradley. “Students need to wash their hands, drink enough water and get enough sleep. That’s how kids get sick. That’s how anyone gets sick.”

Though keeping up with coursework is vital in college, health should also be a priority.

“If you don’t take a break and you’re not eating and sleeping because you’re just concerned about studying and what not, you will get sick,” said Bradley. “It’s inevitable.”