Perfect 10 straight for Lady Bulldogs

Collin Reese, Sports Writer

The Samford women’s soccer team took on two formidable conference opponents this week in matches that proved to test the strength of Head coach Todd Yelton’s team.

The first of the two matches was played Oct. 13 against conference opponent Mercer on the road in Macon, Georgia. The first half of the match saw tough defense played by both teams, with the only goal coming from Mercer’s Valeria Bermeo in the 19th minute. This goal was only the second goal given up by Samford in SoCon play this year. Samford has played stout defense all year, compiling a total of 9 shutouts by senior goalkeeper Anna Maddox.

In the second half of play, Samford exploded on the offensive side of the ball, scoring three goals to seal the victory with a final score of 3-1. Goals in the second half for Samford were scored by senior forward Abriella Argueta, junior midfielder Grace Packer, and junior defender Nyalyn Moore. All three have been vital parts of the Bulldog’s team this season.

With that win, Samford extended its record for the season to 10-5-1 on the year, having gone undefeated in SoCon play. Dating back to their win at Western Kentucky on Sept. 10, Samford has outscored their opponents 18-2, a great showing of the strong play for the Bulldogs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The Lady Bulldog’s next matchup put them up against the Bulldogs of the Citadel in a match played at Washington Light Infantry Field in Charleston, South Carolina. For the second match in a row, Samford fell behind early on the scoreboard, as freshman forward Logan Dix scored for the Citadel in the 30th minute to give the Citadel a 1-0 advantage.

Samford was able to score a goal right before the half, as senior Jermaine Seoposenwe put the ball in the back of the net on a penalty kick. Seoposenwe currently holds multiple SoCon records, including records for goals scored (36), assists (37), and game winning goals (15). Her goal evened the score as both teams entered the half.

“It’s a team effort, I would never be able to do it without them,” said all time goal scorer Jermaine Seopenswe. “They give me the opportunity, they give me the assists. We just work together trying to win titles together.”

In the second half, both teams came out playing tough defense similar to in the first half. In the 63rd minute, sophomore forward Erin Bonner was able to handle a cross and find the back of the net, giving Samford a 2-1 advantage on the scoreboard. The pivotal goal was Bonner’s third of the season

In the end, Samford was able to secure the victory in the second of two hard fought matches played over a short span of a few days.

During this impressive stretch of matches dating back to a Sept. 1 matchup with Alabama State, Samford has outscored their opponents by a combined tally of 26-5. Also with this victory, Samford extended their winning streak against conference opponents to 17 straight matches, dating back to August of 2016.

“All of the games in the league are tough,” Yelton said. “Based on our record of being the best in the league, we just give it our best effort.”

The Lady Bulldogs will return home Oct. 20 to the Samford Track and Soccer Stadium to host a highly anticipated matchup against the Wofford Terriers on Senior Night and the Shauna’s House game. The Bulldogs will then square off against the Furman Paladins on Sunday, Oct. 22 for their final regular season match of the year.