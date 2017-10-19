PHED requirement removed but still encouraged

Hallie King, News Editor

With spring semester class registration looming, a change was recently made in the general education requirement for all majors. Beginning with incoming freshmen and transfer students enrolled in the 2017-2018 academic catalog, students are no longer required to complete two single-credit physical education classes for the general education requirement.

In the past, students generally used these classes to occupy schedule space in later semesters.

“I had pushed them off until senior year when I had a bit more flexible schedule to work them in,” said senior journalism and mass communication major Rachel Williams.

There will be no PHED requirement for freshmen and transfer students, but any student enrolled during or before the spring 2017 semester is still required to choose from the 19 offered PHED courses for their general education credits.

“Any student already enrolled at Samford is still required to take the PHED classes because their academic requirements are governed by the academic catalogs of the year they first enrolled,” said University Registrar Jay Flynn.

However, upperclassmen still have the option to waive their PHED requirement before registration begins. Advisers can approve requests from students to waive PHED classes for the general education curriculum provided that students still acquire 128 credits for graduation.

“Any student may seek to have the PHED requirement waived by talking with his or her academic adviser,” said Flynn.

Some students view the PHED requirement elimination as a relief due to overextended schedules and extracurricular pressures.

“It is less of a time and schedule stress, and it’s one less thing to worry about on top of other classes and outside commitments,” said Williams, who dropped a fitness class once the waiver was announced in order to open space in her schedule.

Others throughout campus, though, see negative effects on the horizon following the general education change.

“The obesity rate is still on the rise here in the U.S. and Alabama is no. 2 on the list of poor health,” said Candia Cole, a physical fitness educator in the department of kinesiology. “I feel we are doing a disservice to our student body by not requiring them to do some type of physical activity.”

Cole has acquired over 20 years of experience teaching fitness at Samford. The physical education requirement was part of the general education curriculum before she became a student in 1973, and remained intact until the changes were recently made. She is hopeful that students will register for PHED classes in the future despite the change in order to hold themselves accountable to exercise.

“Most students in my class tell me they would take PE even if it wasn’t required,” said Cole. “They like getting their workout in; it helps them stay accountable. One of the main reasons people quit working out is due to accountability.”

Despite the schedule stresses that PHED classes sometimes incite, students agree with Cole’s justification.

“I always feel less stressed after I work out, so not having that time automatically built in anymore means students have to work to find that time on their own,” said Williams.

Cole hopes that students will continue to enroll in PHED classes so the professors in the department can continue to instill valuable fitness and life lessons into students for future success.

“We love what we are doing and most of all, want to help our students succeed,” said Cole. “Not only succeed while they are here at Samford, but succeed later in life; instilling the basics hoping they will not be forgotten, but that they will remember the knowledge they have learned and keep using it throughout the rest of their lives.”

PHED courses will still be offered each semester for students interested in adding courses to their schedule or encouraging physical activity in their day-to-day life.