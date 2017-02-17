Pi Kappa Phi spanks the competition

Hannah Garrett, Features Editor

Step Sing first came to Samford’s campus in 1951 as a sing-along on the steps of Renfroe Hall at the Howard College East Lake Campus. This beloved Samford tradition has grown significantly over the decades. Step Sing 2017 was the largest production in Samford history with over 1,100 students participating in a total of 17 shows. Three shows were added to this year’s Sweepstakes lineup. The first group was Crossover, a show which brought student-athletes to the arts; Greek Addition, which consisted of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho sorority and NPC organization, Tri Delta; the third new show was Sophomore Girls.

Sigma Chi fraternity’s show “Runnin’ Wild” placed as second runner up. The first runner up trophy was given to the brothers of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity for their performance, “Mine for the Taking.” The show that came in first place, and the group who took home the Sweepstakes 2017 trophy, were the “dads” of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity with their show, “The Greatest Job on Earth.”

Each year, the Step Sing committee chooses a philanthropy to support. Step Sing was able to donate over $14,000 to the philanthropy, Shauna’s House. This philanthropy is close to home, as it was founded on behalf of Samford soccer coach’s wife, Shauna Yelton, who recently lost her battle to cancer. Shauna’s House will serve as one of five transition homes for graduates of Ukrainian orphanages through Lifesong for Orphans.

Shauna’s House will support graduates as they transition into adult life. The house will provide a Christian environment with support and accountability through counseling, Bible studies and mentorship programs.