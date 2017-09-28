Planetarium takes off with new series after summer solar eclipse

Daniel Dodson, News Writer

Following record-breaking attendance during the total solar eclipse in August, the Christenberry Planetarium programs remain strong with the upcome Alabama Autumn Skies series.

Alabama Autumn Skies is a series of free presentations that give attendees an in-depth look at the night sky in Birmingham during the fall. Each presentation is unique and covers a variety of astronomy topics, according to planetarium director David Weigel.

“The biggest goal of the planetarium is to get people excited about space through a cutting-edge, immersive experience. You are basically transporting someone into the sciences,” Weigel said.

Presentations normally start with a video that highlights the main points of the presentation and leads into an interactive experience.

Following the fall series will be the Star of Bethlehem series in December, a paid event that takes a look at various theories of what the star of Bethlehem could have been through an astronomical, Biblical and historical angle, Weigel said.

Although the Star of Bethlehem series takes a Christian perspective, most events at the planetarium have no inclination to include discussion about God and they see no conflict with religion, said Weigel.

Events at the planetarium are attended by a mixed proportion of students and members of the community. Some of the events can be majority students, while others might only have three or four. Planetarium attendance remains near the capacity it was before the Total Solar Eclipse series last month. The eclipse, however, brought record breaking attendance.

“We had originally scheduled three presentations, and those three turned into 17 presentations,” Weigel said. “Two hours before the first presentation, there were people lined up around the entire building.”

With over 24,000 people coming through the doors of the planetarium in the past three years, the planetarium staff is looking to upgrade its current homemade mirror dome system with a laser-driven projector system within the next year as well as increase the use of virtual reality technology at the planetarium.

The planetarium caters to professors who want an immersive data visual tool to present to students. Weigel explained that data such as battles or other historical events can be overlaid on earth to create a much more memorable and unique experience.

Weigel said he hopes to extend the planetarium’s impact on campus and within the surrounding community.

“One of our goals is to be the main astronomy source of knowledge,” said Weigel, “and put Samford on the map.”

The first Alabama Autumn Skies series production is on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. in the Christenberry Planetarium.