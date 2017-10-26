PRSSA wins ‘Star Chapter’ for 3rd year

Samford’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America received the honor of Star Chapter for the third consecutive year.

The award was presented at the PRSSA National Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 6. The distinction recognizes chapters that have “enhanced the profession” of public relations by participating in service projects, advocated for the profession, competed for national recognition within the organization and given attention to ethics within public relations.

“Our chapter is smaller, but it is impressive, since we are in the top 10 percent nationally,” PRSSA faculty advisor Betsy Emmons said. “It is growing each year.”

The Samford Crimson