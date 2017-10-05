Q&A with Lady Bulldogs forward Abriella Argueta

Joi Moore, Staff Writer

Abriella Argueta is a senior forward from Clarksville, Tennessee on Samford’s women soccer team. She is coming off of a breakout junior year finishing the season ranked fourth in the Southern Conference and no. 80 in the nation in assists per game. She has contributed four points for the Lady Bulldogs this season in 10 games. Joi Moore was able sit down with her this week.

Joi Moore: What is your favorite part about being on the soccer team?

Abriella Argueta: My favorite part about being on the team is the friendships I’ve been able to make. It is really like a family and I can honestly say I love each girl we have on the team.

JM: How has being on the soccer team impacted your faith?

AA: Being on the soccer team has impacted my faith in a lot of ways. I’ve come such a long way since freshman year. And I really feel that my teammates and coach have allowed me to grow exponentially. My coach really challenged me and pushed me to live according to God’s word and not just say I’m a Christian but show that in my actions on and off the field. It has been great to walk in my spiritual journey with teammates who can really keep me accountable and focused.

JM: Reflect on the current season so far. What are some things you guys need to work on in order to become more and more successful?

AA: We have improved a lot from the beginning of the season. We have improved a lot on defending set pieces and finishing our chances but we could always improve more on that. Being able to finish the final piece can only help us more.

JM: How do you prepare for a game? Pregame rituals?

AA: For me, I don’t do a whole lot. Just listen to some music. We are pretty relaxed in the locker room and we joke around. People dance and we have a good time, but when coach comes in the locker room, we start to head to the field and transition into game mode pretty quickly.

JM: Individually, what do you need to work on to benefit the team as well as yourself?

AA: For myself I need to work on my finishing in front of goal.