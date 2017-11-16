‘Race. Gender. Class’ discussion led by SPJ and MAC

Samford students listened to Kashara Johnson, Edward Bowser and Theresa Davidson discuss how media reinforces stereotypes during “Race. Gender. Class,” an event hosted by Samford’s Society of Professional Journalists chapter and the Multicultural Affairs Committee on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Brittany Morgan, MAC’s chair, said cultural tension stems from ignorance and that she wants to help students erode stereotypes through personal discussions.

“We want to help initiate those conversations,” she said.

Johnson, a Time Inc. employee and documentary filmmaker, said people stereotype her since she’s African American. She said they perceive her as a “welfare queen” despite working for Time Inc. People also assume she has children, even though she’s only 24.

Consequently, Johnson said she feels pressured to excel and disprove those assumptions.

“I’m constantly fighting these,” she said.

Johnson said stereotyping diminishes her, and it has since birth.

As a child, Johnson said she only saw white Barbie dolls advertised, and didn’t own a black doll until she was 10.

While shopping, she said white mannequins dominated the store. Johnson said she saw a black mannequin for the first time in her life while visiting New York City last summer.

“I live in a society where I never see myself, and that means I’m not needed,” she said.

Johnson said media—specifically, social media—encourages stereotypes because it isolates people. She said people absorb into their phones.

“We occupy the same spaces, but we don’t interact,” she said.

Johnson said media also misrepresents minority groups.

For example, Johnson said media portrays black women as uneducated despite Nielsen ranking them most educated. Johnson said these combined factors distort perceptions.

Theresa Davidson, a Samford sociologist professor, agrees. Davidson said interacting with different groups promotes trust and erodes fear.

Without interaction, Davidson said stereotypes will feed racism. She said statistics prove America’s justice system disproportionally abuses people of color.

“It’s real,” she said.

However, stereotyping transcends Davidson’s work and torments her friends. Her black friend forewent children, said Davidson, because she feared discrimination would threaten their lives.

As a mother, Davidson said she understands.

“All parents worry about their children’s safety,” she said.

Besides race, Davidson said media stereotyping affects gender and class.

Davidson said she identifies as a feminist, but then said the media has branded her as a “feminazi.” She said she views this word as a slur.

“My belief in gender equality has nothing to do with oppression and genocide,” she said.

Davidson said trivializing and sexualizing women affects their capabilities and potential. Davidson said media stereotypes because reporters generally are not diverse.

Due to these limited experiences, Davidson said media warp groups’ identities.

For example. Davidson said the show “Cops” targets low-income individuals. She said “Cops” paints lower-income people as inherently criminal.

Even within particular groups, Davidson said she encourages diversity because not all women or people of color have the same story.

Despite the media’s influence, Davidson said the millennial generation gives her hope because they’re diverse, and that they’re challenging stereotypes.

Edward Bowser, a content creator at Big Communications, also encourages diversity. He said minorities only comprise 17 percent of newsrooms and 23 percent of online publications.

However, he said people must also prioritize inclusion.

“Diversity is having a seat at the table,” he said, “but inclusion is having a voice.”

He said minorities need to influence change and represent their communities.

Bower said media should diversify its staff and stories. As a former journalist, Bowser said stereotyping influenced African American stories.

“They were either running a ball or from the police. It skews communities’ perceptions when the media attributes those faces only to sports, entertainment or crime,” he said.

Bowser said the media should transform.

“There are different faces in the U.S.,” he said, “and the media should reflect that.”

William Marlow, Staff Writer