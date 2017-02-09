Recognizing Birmingham’s impact on civil rights

Stephen Johnson, Columnist

The black community has seen a major shift in recent years, and there is no better time to recognize this than during Black History Month.

Before leaving office, Barack Obama signed a proclamation making Birmingham’s Civil Rights District a national monument. This proclamation followed shortly after the grand opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

This was a significant event, not only for the city itself, but for all of those who committed their lives to fighting for equality. The monument is a testament to how far we have come since the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church, and how much further we have left to go in terms of civil rights.

In cities throughout the South and across the nation, African Americans fought for their rights. Birmingham was one of the cities most heavily impacted in the state of Alabama.

Having a national monument often brings in people not only from cities throughout the state, but also from across the nation. Members of the black community from all over the United States can visit the monument and teach their children to overcome adversity like so many black Americans before them did.

Similarly, teachers can bring students to the Civil Rights District on field trips, bringing the history they learn about in class to life. Students can walk the same streets that civil rights pioneers walked during the 1950s and 1960s.

Birmingham can use the monument to show that some of the most historic events that took place during the Civil Rights Movement, like Bloody Sunday and the 1963 Birmingham movement, happened right here in our city.

Birmingham can use this opportunity to create additional museums to further educate black men and women about their history. The city can also restore key landmarks, like the A.G. Gaston Motel, to expand and revive the historic district.

The black community feels inspiration from Obama’s decision. The black community now has a prime opportunity to educate children about civil rights leaders like Rosa Parks, Fred Shuttlesworth and many others.

The citizens of Birmingham can learn from the past generations to strengthen future generations. Children are the freedom fighters of tomorrow.

The events that took place during the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham were horrific, but they made Birmingham a stronger city. Citizens who were white, black or any other ethnicity came together to terminate segregation. Their crusade still continues today, with activists fighting for the rights of people of all colors.

Civil rights activists’ messages still resonate today. Birmingham now has the chance to come together as a community, working to maintain all that those fought for during the Civil Rights Movement years ago—uniting in equality.

Johnson is a senior journalism and mass communication major.