Review: Marvelously strange

Sean Coffindaffer, Features Writer

Following the massive success of “Captain America: Civil War” over the summer, Marvel Studios contin- ues to achieve great commercial and critical gains with the 14th install- ment in its cinematic universe, “Doc- tor Strange.”

The film focuses on the titular Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumber- batch), a narcissistic surgeon whose career dramatically ends after a horrific accident. Desperate to fully rehabilitate, he searches for every available option until meeting a sorceress known as the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and discovering that he can still help people through the mystic arts. Strange sets out to mas- ter magic and defend the world from interdimensional threats.

Cumberbatch gives a spot-on performance in the title role, bring- ing the famous comic book character to life with his notable attitudes and sense of humor. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams also do very well in the supporting roles as Karl Mordo and Christine Palmer, respectively. Mads Mikkelsen effectively portrays the disposable yet memorable villain Kaecilius.

The special effects in “Doctor Strange” are without a doubt the best in the entire Marvel Cinematic Uni-

verse (MCU). The kaleidoscope-like bending worlds are a great pleasure to the eye, with director Scott Der- rickson providing audiences with

a unique perspective as the magic- wielders fly across the multiverse, run up skyscrapers and grab electric matter out of thin air.

To properly absorb the effect of this movie, it is highly recommended to see it in 3-D, or possibly even better, IMAX 3-D. The fast-paced dimensional travels and mind-bend- ing battles are stunning in both 3-D and standard format, but in order to achieve the full thrill of these high- lights, they must be viewed in 3-D. As with other MCU films, stay in the theater for a mid-credits and post- credits bonus scene, which hint of a potential sequel and the involvement of a character in another superhero’s upcoming film.

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” makes another fine mark into the franchise, guaranteeing all expectations to be blown away in the first viewing. This film will make audiences even more excited for what Marvel Studios

has planned next in the third phase of the shared universe, including the Sorcerer Supreme’s return for “Avengers: Infinity War” in May 2018.

Grade: A-