Samford baseball ‘hungry for success’ this spring

Jay Galloway, Sports Writer

Opening day is approaching rapidly at Joe Lee Griffin Field, where the Samford baseball team will kick off its season with a three-game home series against UNC-Asheville Feb. 17-19. The Bulldogs will look to improve from a strong showing last season.

Samford fell to rival Western Carolina in the semifinals of the Southern Conference Tournament last May to conclude a 35-26 spring campaign. The Bulldogs ended their season third place in the conference.

Head coach Casey Dunn said he is hopeful for his guys this season, despite losing eight contributing players.

“[Last season] a lot of our younger guys were forced into larger roles,” Dunn said, “but hopefully that will lead them into a lot of growth and have a big second year.”

One of the returning veterans from last season is first baseman Austin Edens, who was named a Preseason All-American for the second consecutive year. Edens noted that “individual awards are nice,” but he said his biggest goals are “team-oriented.”

Dunn said he looks forward to seeing the adjustments his first baseman will make this year, as he will be the main guy in the middle of the lineup. Edens said he is ready to step into his role as a leader of this year’s team.

The first few series of the season will be a good test to see where the Bulldogs are headed. After hosting UNC-Asheville, which has 18 new players on its roster, the Bulldogs will travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on second-ranked Florida State.

Dunn said he looks forward to being challenged early against “a very veteran group in one of the best environments in college baseball.”

Edens believes that this group of Bulldogs could be one of the best teams that he has ever been a part of. Despite all of the younger players filling key roles, he said his team already has adopted a mature approach.

“I’ve never been a part of a team so hungry for success,” he said.