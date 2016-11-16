Samford football wins Homecoming game

Levi Edwards, Sports Writer

To finish out a festivity packed weekend at Samford with the 175th anniversary and homecoming, the No.18-ranked Bulldogs were able to pull out their last home game of the year against Mercer with a final score of 24-19.

The Bulldogs(7-3, 5-2 Southern Conference) were able to get off to a fast start on both sides of the ball, putting up 21 points and leaving Mercer scoreless after the end of the first half. However, due to stagnant offense and the play of Mercer quarterback John Russ,the Bulldogs once secure lead was only two points in th

e final minutes of the fourth quarter. Russ threw for 183 yards and a score and ran for 185 yards on the Samford defense.

Samford place-kicker Reece Everett was able to kick a field goal with 3:36 left in the game, and the Bulldog defense was able to get a key stop on fourth down with Mercer in the red zone.

“I’m very proud of our guys. It’s a great feeling to get win number seven, especially for the seniors that have played so well,” Samford head coach Chris Hatcher said. “This team has fun, they play together, and as a coach it’s very gratifying to see them be successful.”

Quarterback Devlin Hodges had another exceptional game, throwing for his fourth 400-yard game of the year. He connected with senior wide receiver Karel Hamilton on 16 occasions for 154 yards and two scores. Hodges was named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

“All wins are good wins. I know we were really glad to get a win in front of the great crowd and get a win for the seniors on senior day,” Hodges said.

Samford’s last game of the regular season will be this Saturday at ETSU. The stakes of this game are high, as it may determine whether the Bulldogs advance to the FCS playoffs.

Hodges is confident that his team will lock up a playoff spot with a win, and he said he is just looking forward to playing one more game.

“I am pretty sure that a win will guarantee us a playoff spot. We are alre

ady in playoff mode,” Hodges said. “We know that we are only guaranteed one game right now.”