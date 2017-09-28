Samford to hold fourth annual White Coat Ceremony

Kathryn Jordan, Features Writer

Samford’s Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing is preparing for the fourth annual White Coat Ceremony in anticipation for the start of clinical courses.

“We start our clinical courses and as we start into clinicals, we ‘get our white coats,’ as we start going into hospitals and start actually taking care of patients,” said junior nursing student Sara

Emily Kasdin.

Each nursing student is presented with a white coat and commemorative pin in a formal ceremony. “The pin serves as a visual reminder of the student’s commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered care, and of the Nursing Poem recited during the ceremony,” said Katie Stripling, Executive Director of University Marketing.

This commitment to care is tied closely to the nursing school’s namesake, Ida V. Moffett.

“Something that Miss Ida would say is ‘it takes courage to care,’ and that’s just something we’re saying we’re committed to do,” Kasdin said.

The ceremony will be on Oct. 2 at 3 p.m., in the Wright Center.